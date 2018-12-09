Be more sensitive, professional when coming up with new policies – Voon

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Special officer to the federal Housing and Local Government Minister Voon Shiak Ni is urging Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik to be more sensitive and professional when coming up with new policies that are affecting the people.

Voon said this following Maszlee’s recent announcement that the ICLR PTPTN (National Higher Education Fund Corporation) repayment scheme will be suspended for the time being until his ministry receives the collective inputs and feedback from all stakeholders.

The announcement came two days after PTPTN chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan announced the new scheme of monthly deductions for borrowers with salaries of RM2,000 and above, starting Jan 1.

The deductions will range from two per cent to 15 per cent of the borrower’s salary. A borrower whose monthly salary is RM2,000 will have to pay RM40 per month while those earning RM8,000 will need to fork out RM1,200.

The announcement drew flaks from the public.

Voon said it was good that Maszlee had finally put on hold the said repayment scheme and had taken the flaks constructively and listened to the public grouses.

“(However), To suspend a decision after receiving flaks from the public does not look good on the ministry and compromised public confidence in our governance and to be labelled flip flops.

“We are hopeful that the ministry will not rush into announcing any future decisions and policies and to observe the importance of taking public feedback and consultation of stakeholders,” she said in a press statement today.

In noting that it came as an unpleasant surprise to her to read on the Income-Contingent Loan Repayment (ICLR) PTPTN repayment scheme, Voon said: “I am of the opinion that the said repayment scheme is not people friendly nor holistic as it is putting up a task for employers to manage the deductions for loan repayment and also a violation of workers rights to deduct ones’ income without due consent for the scheduled deduction.”

She said it is also deemed as an unfair measure to those PTPN borrowers who has been servicing their loans on time.

“Thus far according to the figures released in parliament, majority of the borrowers had paid up their loans and only 19 per cent of the PTPTN borrowers had not paid up,” said Voon.