PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today sent a loud message to members of his administration of his desire to emphasise the importance of being an organised government.

In a closed-door meeting with the government administrators, including cabinet ministers, top civil servants and government officials, here today, Dr Mahathir said he was trying to explain the need for the government to be organised.

He said for one to succeed, it needed a system and must be done in the correct way.

He pointed out to them that the Europeans conquered the world because they were organised, while the rest of the world, although they were much bigger, they were not organised.

“You have to have a system, a method. If you want to do anything and succeed it must be done in the correct way,” he said when met by reporters after delivering his message. – Bernama