May be change in Sabah PKR leadership – Anwar

KOTA KINABALU: There may be a change in the Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leadership, said party President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar told a press conference here today that before making a decision on the matter, he has to take into consideration views and opinions of all PKR divisional chiefs in the state.

When speaking to reporters after a meeting with Sabah PKR leaders here, Anwar was asked about the state party leadership and if any changes would be made.

He replied, “There is a possibility of change in the Sabah PKR leadership. I can’t say it now, I have got to study the views expressed by the leaders, divisional heads and I will of course discuss further with leaders of the party.

“But more important as the Constitution stipulates that I have to take into account the expressions and sentiments and views of the division heads. So I will announce very soon,” he said.