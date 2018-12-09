MCC programmes ensures sustainability of river campaign

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Miri City Council (MCC) has various programmes to ensure sustainability of its ‘Love Our River’ campaign to clean up Miri river.

Council secretary Morshidi Fredrick said the campaign launched by MCC under Miri Local Agenda 21 (LA21) was initiated following recent negative media reports about litter in Miri river and on its beaches.

“Riverine Adoption is one of our programmes where non-governmental organisations adopt riverbank villages to run on-going cleanliness activities with villagers,” he said while officiating at Miri Local Agenda 21 Village Adoption Award 2016/2017 at Dynasty Hotel yesterday.

Morshidi said participation from the people is vital for the success of the campaign.

“We do not want Miri river to be continually polluted by irresponsible litter bugs,” he said.

Later at the function, he presented the Best Village award of RM800 cash, a trophy and certificate to Kampung Pulau Melayu.

Kampung Lusut Jaya 5 and Kampung Nelayan Bakam which won second and third place received RM500 and RM300 respectively besides a trophy and certificate each.

Cash prizes of RM100, trophy and certificate were given to consolation prize winners of Kampung Bidayuh Lusut, Kampung Lereng Bukit, Kampung Piasau Utara, Kampung Bakamr, Kampung Pengkalan Lutong, Kampung Pujut Adong/Tanjong Batu, Piasau Jaya 2, Rh Jarek, Rh. Linggie, Rh Nunong and Rh Samin.