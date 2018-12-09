PKR expected to decide on Sabah leadership on Dec 11

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: PKR is expected to decide on its Sabah state leadership as soon as Tuesday (Dec 11), said its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with Sabah PKR divisional chiefs here, he said that the party’s political bureau will meet on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

“Our political bureau meets every Tuesday, so, maybe on Tuesday night (Dec 11) or afterwards (PKR will announce new state leadership),” he said.

Anwar stressed that he would respect the decision of the majority with regards to the state leadership.

The Port Dickson member of Parliament further explained that his decision to agree with the voices of the majority was driven by the party’s constitution, which stipulates that the president must consult leaders in the state.

“In all nine states (including Sabah) that I have visited (so far), I have conceded, although I have not announced, to the wishes of the majority of the divisional chiefs.

“Unless there are compelling cases, whether the personality (of a potential leader) is so antagonistic or problematic…but I don’t see that there is a problem thus far and certainly not in Sabah,” he said.

It was reported that incumbent Sabah PKR chairperson Datuk Christina Liew, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, has a rival in Tawau PKR Division Chief Datuk Kong Hong Ming for the party’s state leadership post. – Bernama