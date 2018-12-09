PM emphasises importance of being an organised government

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today sent a loud message to members of his administration of his desire to emphasise the importance of being an organised government.

In a closed-door meeting with the government administrators, including cabinet ministers, top civil servants and government officials, here today, Dr Mahathir said he was trying to explain the need for the government to be organised.

He said for one to succeed, it needed a system and must be done in the correct way.

He pointed out to them that the Europeans conquered the world because they were organised, while the rest of the world, although they were much bigger, they were not organised.

“You have to have a system, a method. If you want to do anything and succeed it must be done in the correct way,” he said when met by reporters after delivering his message.

Meanwhile, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the prime minister also emphasised the importance for cabinet ministers and deputy ministers to work as a team with members of the civil service so that the government’s administration could run smoothly and effectively.

“It will be a problem if we do not trust them (civil servants) as emphasised by the Prime Minister that they are permanent service.

“They are there to stay, whereas for us, we are answerable to the rakyat and every five years we have to go through the process of election,” he added.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, in sharing Mohamed Azmin’s views, said Dr Mahathir explained the importance of a system and method that enabled the government to serve the people better and effectively.

“It includes understanding among cabinet members, deputy ministers and civil servants,” he added. – Bernama