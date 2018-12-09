Power disruption in Bario affects 12 villages

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A power supply disruption caused by a fault at the Bario Central Solar Hybrid Power Station has affected 12 villages in Bario, Miri Division, since early Friday.

The affected villages are Kampung Baru, Padang Pasir, Ulung Palang Atas, Ulung Palang Bawah, Pa Ukat, Pa Umor, Arur Dalan, Bario Asal, Arur Layan, Pa Derung, Pa Ramapuh Atas and Pa Ramapuh Bawah.

Sarawak Energy Bhd said the disruption occurred when prolonged cloudy weather conditions affected solar generation at the power station during the switchover to the power plant’s back-up diesel generators.

“Sarawak Energy apologises to the Bario community for the inconvenience caused and has launched an immediate investigation into the cause. We will continue to provide updates on the situation,” it said in a statement here today.

It said the technical team from Miri could only be deployed when the road or air conditions were safe for travel and the journey, via timber track, took approximately 14 hours under normal conditions.

“The technical team’s arrival was delayed by a full day due to challenging terrain and rainy weather which had affected timber track conditions normally used to access Bario when there is limited air connectivity,” added the statement. – Bernama