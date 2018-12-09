PSB remains steadfast in fighting for all Sarawakians, assures president

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will not waver in its firm and principled stand to continue as a Sarawak political party that struggles for the interests of the people.

In pointing out this, party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said they would continue to fight for all Sarawakians – irrespective of race, creed and religion.

“We shall join hands with all like-minded forces and like-minded parties who share the same concern, outlook, objective and approach, particularly those within Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), to fight for all Sarawakians,” Wong spoke at the launch of the party’s new logo and also its extraordinary delegates conference here yesterday.

Adding on, Wong pointed out that PSB would not change its characteristic of being a multi-racial political party, and would always make this characteristic its strength towards nurturing a united front for people of all races.

“We will have the courage and political will to reject communalism, racism, or racialism in any form, and will always condemn extremism and radicalism – and even chauvinism, or parochialism,” he said, assuring all that the party would not be ‘shackled by emotions’.

Wong also assured all that PSB would lend its full support to and rally its support behind Abang Johari to fight for Sarawak’s rights and interests for the common destiny for all communities.

He also said PSB is fully behind the chief minister’s new economic roadmap for Sarawak towards the vision of becoming a better-developed, high-income state.

Additionally, Wong pointed out that PSB’s views on a wide range of issues must be made public, particularly to the new federal government.

“The party will take a more high-profile stance when highlighting issues of national importance and will present them with reasons – if need be, to back them up with facts and figures, rather than with mere rhetoric and emotions.”

Wong also said the party is appealing to the federal leadership to favourably consider giving back to Sarawak its rights, as enshrined under the constitutional provisions, which clearly govern the division of power and responsibilities between the state and the federal governments.

According to him, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is an international agreement between sovereign states that cannot be simply amended, unless by mutual consent of all the signatories.

“No law in Malaysia, not even the constitution, can amend or override the MA63 – there are the specific safeguards in MA63 for the rights of Sarawak.

“Once again, we call upon Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to abide by and fulfil Pakatan Harapan’s election manifesto to uphold and restore the rights of the component parties in the MA63,” Wong pointed out.