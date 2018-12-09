Suria Alib takes top prize in Mydin Petra Jaya’s contest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Ten lucky Mydin Petra Jaya shoppers walked home with prizes ranging from a car to cash vouchers in the ‘Shop, Fly & Drive 2018’ contest.

The shoppers were required to go on stage to select a key in order to unlock one of 10 boxes – each containing an envelope stating the prize they had won.

The grand prize, a Proton Suprima S 1.6T, went to Suria Alib – a regular customer of Mydin Petra Jaya who submitted five entries for the contest.

Two second prizes in the form of Modenas MR2 and Modenas Karisma motorcycles went to Mohamad Zakie Alwi and Rusmiaddy Haldi respectively, while third prize went to Mohd Sahid Abdul Samat, who received a Malindo flight ticket to Phuket, Thailand.

Fourth prize winner Damin Tumipan took home a 40-inch Toshiba television while two fifth prize winners, Norrizan Pawi and Aidawaty Husaini, each received a pearl necklace from Wah Chan Gold & Jewellery.

Three consolation prizes in the form of a Mydin voucher worth RM100 went to Khairool Azhar Tuah, Anom Ali Omar and Hut Bakran.

The contest ran from Aug 16 to Oct 16 in six Mydin locations with six sets of prizes. Apart from Mydin Petra Jaya, the other locations were Mydin Meru Raya, Mydin Taman Batik, Mydin Seremban 2, Mydin Mutiara Rini and Mydin Gong Badak.

To participate, shoppers needed to spend RM150 in a single receipt on Pantene products.

The prizes were presented by Mydin head of mall management Mohd Azwan Ahimmat and Mydin project set-up manager Ganesh Chinniah, while Proton sales manager Jeremy Chan was also present.