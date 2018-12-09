Talib: Almost all devt projects in S’wak being implemented in good faith

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip said today that almost all development projects in Sarawak are being implemented in good faith.

According to him, there are no element of misappropriation as far as the implementation of projects in Sarawak is concerned.

However, he did not rule out the possibility that some quarters would still spread words on the social media that there were problems with projects implementation in the state.

“For instance, the RTP (rural transformation programme) projects. Every (state) constituency is given RM5 million and this money is given to every resident office (RO) and not the ADUNs (state assembly persons).

“The projects are implemented and monitored by the RO and so it is not related to the ADUN. But accusations still happen, asking where the money is and that the money has gone into the pocket (ADUNs).

“This is an example of people making up odd stories, so we must believe in audit and SPRM (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission),” he said when met by journalists after launching the Premier Walkabout Programme held in conjunction with the World Anti-Corruption Day 2018 at the SPRM Sarawak headquarters here.

Talib pointed out that some quarters just wanted to twist the story when they alleged that there were issues with project implementation in Sarawak.

“There is no way ADUNs and officers (of RO) can benefit from it (the RTP fund). When we ask which projects have problems, they (accusers) keep quiet,” he said.

He added that no one person had complained directly to him about misappropriation in project implementation so far.

“If someone complains, I will investigate with SPRM. To date, only odd posts on Facebook. If there are problematic projects, let me know. We will take action,” he pledged.

Talib even revealed his personal contact as 012-8983366, as he believed that the people would support the government’s efforts in fighting any misappropriation.