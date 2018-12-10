Category E fire stations for Sabah, Sarawak — Fire and Rescue dept DG

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BELAGA: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will establish Category E fire and rescue stations for Sarawak and Sabah, says its director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid.

He said the Category E fire and rescue stations would be established in the ‘uneconomical’ areas as it would require huge allocation to build a station complete with firefighters and engines.

The move to create a new category of fire and rescue station was part of JBPM’s efforts to provide protection to longhouses in Sarawak and the water villages in Sabah, he said.

“The geographical conditions in Sarawak and Sabah are very different from the Peninsular so we take a step forward by providing protection for the interior of both states which require basic equipment for volunteer firefighters.

“Hence, we intend to establish Category E fire and rescue station that will house both auxiliary and volunteer firefighters as well as its own posts.

“The study is currently being carried out to identify areas for the Category E fire and rescue station to be established,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the Firefighter Community and Fire Point programme at Uma Lahanan, Sungai Asap here yesterday. — Bernama