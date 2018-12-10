Govt agencies tasked to monitor floods in Sibu division

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Flood monitoring in Sibu division is now divided into four areas, says Sibu Resident Charles Siaw.

He said four government agencies, namely Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM), Armed Forces, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will each have own area to cover.

He added that the new approach was to allow for better monitoring of floods.

“With this arrangement, some areas will be monitored by APM, while army will have their own area to cover, another area will be under SMC and SRDC will also have their own area to monitor,” said Siaw, who is also Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee chairman.

Another area is schools, where they will have their own committee to do monitoring, he revealed.

He was speaking to reporters after the closing of the two-day Youth Unity Programme to strengthen harmony and knowledge (Solidarity Serie-2) cum basic vehicle maintenance course at King Cineplex here on last night.

Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee officiated at the closing.

On floods in some stretches of the low-lying areas here on Sunday morning, Siaw attributed it to the high tide.

He, however, said there was no cause for concern as the affected areas were under less than one foot of water.

He said with the iHYDRO’s website – information on water level could be obtained speedily.

“This will also gives us ample warning.”

He further noted the reading obtained showed water touched alert level on Sunday, adding that water did not reach the dangerous level.

Meanwhile, incessant downpour coupled with king tide, triggered flooding along certain stretches of Lanang Road here, leading towards the town last night