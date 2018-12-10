Increase in commissioner for oath’s charges in line with law – Liew

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The increase in the charges for services by commissioners for oaths is in line with the requirements of current laws and improved services, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the increase in service charges was imposed after the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court obtained the views of all the stakeholders as part of the effort to improve the services of the Commission.

“Prior to March 1, the laws supervising the Commissioner of Oaths were based on the Commissioner for Oaths Procedures 1993. The Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court has discussed with the relevant parties the efforts to improve the services of the Commissioners.

“The service charges which can be imposed by a Commissioner for Oath has been increased from RM4 to RM10 for various types of documents including original affidavits and oaths,” he said in reply to a question from P. Prabakaran (PH-Batu) on the ministry’s policies and approaches in determining the service charges that can be imposed by a Commissioner for Oaths.

He added that the charges for other documents such as exhibits mentioned in original affidavits were increased from RM2 to RM5 while the service charge for copies of exhibits increased from RM1 to RM2.

The matter was decided after the Chief Justice agreed to replace the Commissioner for Oaths Rules 1993 with the Commissioner for Oaths Rules 2018 which was later gazetted and enforced on March 1.

Liew added that the charges were increased as the Commissioner for Oaths Rules had never been reviewed or increased for 25 years, the service charges were too low compared to those in Singapore and to improve the functions of the Commissioners For Oaths. – Bernama