International Anti-Corruption Day celebrated nationwide

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Premier Walk-About programme in conjunction with the 2018 International Anti-Corruption Day (HARA 2018) yesterday was celebrated simultaneously throughout the country to raise public awareness on the dangers of corrupt practices.

Themed United Against Corruption, the celebration was jointly organised by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) together with the Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M), the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Foundation, the Malaysian Youth Council and the Corporate Research and Investigations Group.

In PUTRAJAYA, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull flagged off the volunteers for the Premier Walk-About programme.

In PULAU PINANG, the HARA 2018 was celebrated with a five-kilometre Go Green Run organised by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) that saw participation of state MACC director Datuk Wan Ramli Wan Abdullah and MBPP secretary Addnan Mohd Rozali, as well as other 2,000 runners.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the programme was launched by State Assembly Speaker Zulkefly Mohamad Omar. Also present were state MACC director Hairuzam Mohmad Amin @ Hamim, State Anti-Corruption Foundation chairman Azizah Ismail and MACC retirees’ association president Datuk Seri Mohamad Jamidan Abdullah.

In PERAK, state MACC director Datuk Zainul Darus launched the celebration that witnessed participation of 10 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) including the Perak Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Malaysian Youth Council.

Meanwhile in SARAWAK, the Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip, who officiated the celebration, urged the MACC to inculcate the integrity and anti-corruption culture among the people.

In TERENGGANU, over 50 students from Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) and Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) as well members of the public joined the Premier Walk-About programme. Also present were state MACC director Mohd Zaki Hassan and Terengganu Anti-corruption foundation chairman Mohd Izham Ahmad.

Mohd Zaki said to curb corrupt practices, the state MACC would continue to approach the community and increase the membership of the Students Anti-Corruption Movement (AMAR).

In SABAH, about 400 students from higher education institutions in the state including those from Universiti Malaysia Sabah and Universiti Teknologi Mara Sabah participated in HARA 2018 Premier Walk-About programme.

The event, held at the Sabah Federal Government Administrative Complex, was officiated by State Law and Native Affairs Minister Datuk Aidi Mokhtar.

In the meantime in SELANGOR, the programme held the Curve also saw corruption-related survey forms were distributed to visitors to gauge public’s understanding pertaining to the symptoms.

In KELANTAN, the programme, jointly organised by the Kolej Poly-Tec MARA (KPTM) and Kelantan Anti-Corruption Foundation, saw participation of 200 volunteers who distributed leaflets on the dangers of corruption to visitors in five locations, namely, at KB Mall, RTC Transformation Centre, Pasar Wakaf Che Yeh, Pasar Besar Siti Khadijah and Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital.

Meanwhile in PERLIS, more than 100 volunteers including representatives of government agencies, institutions of higher learning and NGOs participated in the programme held simultaneously at the Kuala Perlis Ferry Terminal, Arked Niaga Padang Besar and Nat (sunday market) Pokok Getah, in Arau.

Here, volunteers together with MACC officers, went down to meet the community in an effort to educate the public about corruption.

In JOHOR, 150 state volunteers delivered brief information on corruption symptoms to the public apart from distributing corruption-related survey forms.

In KEDAH, HARA 2018 was held at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) in Alor Setar and attended by state MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad.

Meanwhile, in PAHANG, about 200 volunteers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Foundation, Universiti Malaysia Pahang, Kolej Universiti Islam Sultan Ahmad Shah, Kolej Universiti Yayasan Pahang and Pahang Youth Council participated in the event held at the state MACC complex.

The event, attended by state MACC director Mohamad Fauzi Husin, also witnessed volunteers delivered brief information and distributing corruption-related survey forms to members of the public.

Elsewhere in MELAKA, the programme, officially launched by state MACC director (operations) Baharudin Suib, was attended by about 100 state MACC volunteers. Also present was state MACC deputy director (prevention) Ahmad Faizul Abdul Rashid.

Ahmad Faizul said the Melaka MACC would focus on education among the students, from preschool until university level, in efforts to inculcate awareness on the prevention of corrupt practices. — Bernama