MACC arrests Najib over 1MDB audit probe, says source

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak after the former prime minister was called up once again to assist what is believed to be the investigation into the alleged alterations in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) final audit report.

An MACC source said Najib, who came to the MACC headquarters at 10.40 am, was arrested at 10.51 am under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009.

The source added, however, that Najib was released on MACC bail about two and a half hours later.

Najib was at the MACC office for about four hours on Dec 6 to give a statement to assist the same probe.

On Nov 25, Auditor-General Tan Sri Dr Madinah Mohamad revealed that the final audit report on 1MDB had been tampered with and that Najib had knowledge of it.

She also disclosed that two crucial matters dropped from the report were on the presence of wanted businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low at a 1MDB board meeting as well as the financial status of 1MDB.

On the same day, MACC was reported as saying that it will commence an investigation into the alleged report tampering and would call several witnesses to assist the probe.

Among those who have been called to assist the investigation are former auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang and former MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad. – Bernama