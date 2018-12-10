Man’s decomposing body found in storm drain

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A man searching for the source of a stench led to the discovery of a decomposing body of a man in a storm drain along Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub, here.

The gruesome finding at around 11am, bringing several police officers and firefighters to investigate and remove the body.

Firefighters hoist out the unidentified remains clad in brown t-shirt and a pair of jeans, and handed over to the police for further action.

Passersby came by to see what was happening, but covered their noses and quickly backed away.

It is believed that the victim may have passed on a few days before he was discovered. The body was taken to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) mortuary.

State CID chief SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuai when contacted confirmed the case, and said that the case has been classified as sudden death pending post-mortem result.