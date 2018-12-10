Married couple among four die in road accident

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

ROMPIN: A married couple and their two nieces were killed after their Perodua Viva car was involved in head-on collision with an express bus at KM131.2 Jalan Kuantan-Johor Bahru near Rompin early yesterday morning.

In the 1.30am incident, Mohamad Syahmi Emir Mohd Rawi, his wife, Nur Diana Afifah Hasnulhady, both aged 24, as well as their two nieces Yasmin Afiqah Hazemi, 14, and Yasmin Aliah, 12, were killed when their car skidded and veered into the opposite lane before crashing into the oncoming express bus.

Mohamad Syahmi Emir and Nur Diana Afifah who had just celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Nov 8, and their nieces died at the scene due to serious injuries.

Mohamad Syahmi Emir’s father, Mohd Rawi Manab, 50, when met by Bernama at the Forensic Unit, Rompin Hospital, said he did not expect his eldest son’s intention to send his youngest brother to the Muadzam Polytechnic had turned into a tragedy.

“I was supposed to send my son today but Mohamad Syahmi Emir offered to do so as he was planning to visit his grandmother in Mersing before joining other family members’ convoy to Teluk Chempedak in Kuantan.

“Even their wedding gifts are still unpacked as they have been planning to move into a rented house in Taman Perling, Johor Bahru soon,” said the visibly shaken Mohd Rawi, describing his eldest son Mohamad Syahmi Emir was very close to his mother.

Meanwhile, Nur Diana Afifah’s sister, Nur Hadira Aifa, 25, said her sister seemed to have had a premonition of the tragedy when she told their mother that she was planning for a long vacation in Mersing, now that her remains were buried there.

“My sister told me that she was going for a long leave as this was the first time for her to go for a long distance road trip to visit Mohamad Syahmi Emir’s grandmother in Sri Pantai Mersing after they got married in Nov 8 last year,” she said.

Recently, Nur Hadira Aifa said, Nur Diana had also asked her to delete the latter Facebook account if anything happened to her.

The remains of the four victims were buried in one grave at the Sri Pantai Mersing Muslim cemetery yesterday evening. — Bernama