No local council elections, says Dr Mahathir

KUCHING: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad said that there should not be elections for the line up of councillors in local councils.

He said local council elections may produce the wrong result and there will be conflicts because of the possible emphasis on racial differences.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman said the affairs in the rural and urban areas are different and this is more reason why elections are not suitable for local councils.

He said this when interviewed by a TV station recently.

When contacted today, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said the state has its own local government ordinance and therefore, Sarawakians can decide their own destiny.

However, he described Dr Mahathir’s comment on local council elections as another U-turn decision by Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“This is not the first and neither will be the last U- Turn by PH government. Sarawakians can see and determine for themselves who is sincere in safeguarding Sarawak.”