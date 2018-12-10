PDP declares ‘no contest’ for top party posts in coming TGA

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: There will be no contest for top posts in Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) in its coming triennial general assembly (TGA), but there will be swapping of posts and movements up the rank.

The party’s supreme council, following a three-hour meeting in Bintulu yesterday, decided unanimously that the president’s post to be retained by Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

Former Mas Gading MP Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek will be the new deputy president, while former Ba Kelalan assemblyman Datuk Nelson Balang Rining will be the new secretary general.

Nogeh is currently the secretary general while Balang is now the deputy president.

It was also decided at the meeting that the two posts of senior vice presidents will go to Senator Datuk Paul Igai and Baram MP Anyi Ngau.

PDP’s three assemblymen Dato Henry Harry Jinep (Tasik Biru), Roland Duat Jubin (Meluan) and Datu Dr Penguang Manggil (Marudi) will be the three vice presidents in PDP.

The meeting, chaired by Tiong and held at his service centre, also discussed PDP’s move for the coming 12th State Election including to reclaim the seats rightfully belonging to the party and to claim for two more seats.

PDP won in Tasik Biru, Meluan and Marudi, but lost in Krian and Ba’Kelalan in the 11th State Election in 2016. It now wants to get back Pakan, Bekenu and Batu Danau.

Tiong however refused to reveal the two other seats to be claimed by the party. He added the matter will be discussed in further detail in another supreme council meeting to be held after the TGA.

On the TGA, it will be held next month at the Bintulu Civic Centre. Tiong said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to officiate at the launch of the TGA.

According to Tiong again, there will also be no election for top posts in the Women and Youth wings of the party.