PH must stay clean if it wants to win GE15 – PM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Pakatan Harapan (PH) can win a second term in the 15th general election (GE15) if it stays clean and not fall for corruption.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said all component parties in PH as well as its ally Parti Warisan Sabah were chosen by the people in GE14 to be the government because of their stand against corruption.

“Don’t get involved in forbidden things, take bribes from anyone because this is not allowed under the nation’s laws.

“If we continue to remain clean and are seen as an administration that is not dirty, polluted by greed, then we will continue to remain in power.

“When GE15 comes where PH will no longer be led by me, we will still win if we are clean, but if we are dirty, corrupt, it will not matter who is the leader, we will be defeated,” he said at PH’s Charity Dinner 2018 at the Putrajaya International Convention here last night.

Dr Mahathir said donations and bids at the PH charity dinner came with no strings attached.

According to him, the government held the dinner because it did not want to collect money through corrupt means.

“To those who made donations tonight or bought tables, I am sorry to say there will be no special privileges for you, If you want something from the government, the way is to compete through the tender process which is open to all.

“Anyone who offers bribes, I am sorry to say you will have to face the law. Where the PH government is concerned “cash is not king”,” he said.

The dinner netted a total of RM2.885 million via sale of tables (RM1.665 million) and bids for pictures of PH leaders (RM1.22 million).

Dr Mahathir also said that he was confident that the people would see better days next year when the economy recovers.

Currently they had yet to enjoy the fruits of the recovery efforts, he said.

Thus, he urged Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to be generous and help the poor with whatever money the government had now.

“There is no provision in the law to extend assistance, we (government) also do not have much money, but with what we have , we will help (those who need help) because we cannot wait for the recovery process,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said the PH government paid heed to the voice of the people and if demands were made peacefully, the government will consider their views seriously and try its best to help them. – Bernama