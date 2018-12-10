PKR takes suaram’s views on PH govt seriously

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: PKR is taking the views of Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government was just as oppressive as the Barisan Nasional (BN) government seriously, said its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Suaram’s views has not deterred PKR from the party’s commitment to reject all draconian laws created and enforced by the former BN government.

“That was our position (to reject draconian laws).

This was clearly stipulated in the (PHs) manifesto and we certainly honour that commitment,” he told reporters after meeting with Sabah PKR divisional chiefs here yesterday.

He was asked by reporters on his thoughts on the statement made by Suaram advisor Kua Kia Soong recently.

Kua’s statement came after Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the Cabinet had decided to withdraw the moratorium on the Prevention of Crime Act (Amendment) 2017 (Poca), Prevention of Terrorism Act (Pota), Sedition Act 1948 and Security Offences Special Measures Act (Sosma) following the Seafield temple incident in Subang Jaya on Nov 26.

In responding to Kua’s claim that the parties under PH were not progressive and were unable to fulfill reforms as promised due to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s control over them, Anwar said although the parties gave the mandate to Dr Mahathir to lead PH, it did not mean they were limited in expressing or articulating their views.

He said this was demonstrated through the setup of a parliamentary caucus on reform and governance which he chairs, where the issue to reject harsh laws would be paramount in the caucus’ considerations.

Anwar said the caucus would also ensure that the new Malaysia would warrant a new climate of change with clear emphasis on good governance in the country and free from corruption, racism and religious bigotry.

“We inherited a horrible experience of the past of endemic corruption and abuse of power, and there is a growing effort by those desperate groups in highlighting extremist interpretations of religion and racism.

“This cannot be considered as minor and we have to take adequate measures and consider this a priority with our emphasis on economic development,” he said. — Bernama