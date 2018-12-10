Police set up committee to study applications for early retirement

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has set up a special committee at Bukit Aman to look into why its staff are opting for early retirement, the Senate was told today.

According to Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman, as of October this year, 169 senior police officers and 4,259 junior PDRM officers had applied for early retirement.

He added that the results of the study will be tabled soon.

“This situation could cause the police force to lose officers who are experienced and have wide knowledge of police duties,” he said when winding-up the debate on the Mid-Term Review of the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) today.

On the government’s efforts to attract non-Malays to join the police force, Mohd Azis said the Police Force Commission had taken several steps including allowing online applications on the Public Services Commission official website since 2012.

He said the Police Force Commission had notice the police stations as well as instructed police chiefs in all districts in the country to contact Chinese, Indian and other community leaders to encourage their youths to join the force. – Bernama