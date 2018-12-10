Record, archive Rascom era facts in military museum — Tamin rep

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: All historical facts regarding Rajang Area Security Command (Rascom) era should not be distorted but be factually recorded, preserved and archived in the Rascom Military Museum here.

Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira said this would certainly benefit both present and future generations.

“This is for them to understand and acknowledge the struggles, pains and sufferings of their forefathers in facilitating development to where they are today,” he said when officiating at the launch of a book titled ‘The Murder of Penghulu Imban’ in Kuching on Dec 6.

Gira hoped that the book would be able to inspire the younger generation to bring improvement for the betterment of their community to the next level.

Meanwhile, the book’s author Lt-Col (Rtd) Linus Lunsong said he wrote the book to fulfil Gira’s wish, adding that the assemblyman had given him all the assistance in publishing the book.

Linus said his eighth book narrated the true story of the brutal murder of Penghulu lmban Medan, who was a community leader in Ulu Oya, Selangau in 1972.

Imban was beaten to death in front of his ‘anakbiak’ (charges) on the evening of Feb 25, 1972, at his longhouse Rumah Balang Alau.

“The communist terrorists under the Oya Mukah Tatau (OMT) group had accused him of exposing their presence to the authorities.

“This infuriated them immensely, leading to the tragic death,” Linus said.

Linus, who served as an officer under the Special Branch at Rascom during the height of the communist insurgency era, said the atrocities by the communists had claimed many lives.

“Hundreds had been killed including innocent civilians whom they regarded as ‘ungrateful dogs’ for not supporting their struggle to topple the Malaysian government.

“Many soldiers were maimed by booby traps, their limbs amputated and eyes gone blind.

“Millions of dollars were spent during the counter-insurgency military campaign between 1963 and 1990,” he said.

The book, priced at RM30, can be obtained from Linus by calling 019-8272505.

Retired commander of the Eastern Field Command, Lt Gen Datuk Stephen Mundaw was among those present at the event.