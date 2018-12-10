Rosmah appoints new lawyers in corruption case involving solar projects in S’wak

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, who pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting and accepting bribes totalling RM1.5 million in connection with the supply and installation of solar energy for rural schools in Sarawak, has appointed two new lawyers to represent her in the case.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, told Sessions Court judge Azman Ahmad this when the case came up for mention today.

“I have been informed the panel of defence counsels representing Datin Seri Rosmah has changed, with the new counsels requesting to look at the documents (on the case) first, before the case is mentioned for transfer to the High Court,” he said.

The new lawyers representing Rosmah are Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader and Datuk Jagjit Singh, who were also in the court today.

They would replace lawyers Datuk K.Kumaraendran and Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent.

Prior to that, Ahmad Akram told the court that today was fixed for mention to hear an application for the case to be jointly heard with a case involving Najib’s former special officer, Datuk Rizal Mansor, 44, who is facing charges with soliciting and accepting bribes for himself and Rosmah over the same project.

However, he said, Rizal’s lawyer had filed an application to transfer the case to the High Court and the matter had been fixed for mention this Wednesday.

Following which, Ahmad Akram requested for a new mention date to hand over the documents to the defence under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code, and also to know the development on Rizal’s application for the transfer of his case to the High Court.

The court then set Jan 11 next year for mention.

Also in the court were Najib and son, Mohd Ashman. – Bernama