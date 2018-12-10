Uggah names Xavier as the federal minister who wanted uniform land code

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said he was referring to Water, Land and Mineral Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar when indicating that a federal minister wanted a uniform land code for the nation instead of three land codes each covering Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

Uggah, who is Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, said Xavier made the remark following the Majlis Tanah Negara (National Land Council) meeting in Putrajaya last week, that it was unfair for the country to have three laws governing its land administration.

“Dr Xavier had remarked that it was unfair that the country should be governed by three laws in its land administration.

“He (Xavier) said it had the Kanun Tanah Negara. Then Sabah had its own Land Code. Sarawak too had its own Land Code,” said Uggah who attended the meeting representing the Sarawak government.

Uggah said he immediately interrupted Xavier from speaking and asked him to withdraw his statement.

“By his own very word, it seems Dr Xavier is insinuating that the country should have just one national Land Code covering all. If there is no such intention, why in the first place, did he brought it up in his remark?”

“That was why I immediately interrupted his speech and although it was rather rude of me to do, I had to stand up for Sarawak,” he said.

Uggah issued the statement in response to a PKR social media post challenging him to name the minister concerned to prove that he was not “creating something out of nothing”.