Unifor disbursed RM20 million this year

MIRI: Some 235 religious bodies have benefited from the RM20 million allocated to Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) this year.

This was disclosed by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in his address at the launching of the 11th Miri City Christmas Parade on Saturday evening.

His text of speech was read by Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Hui Kian who represented him at the function.

“Since May last year Unifor had disbursed RM15 million to build or upgrade 77 churches and temples.

“This year, it had been allocated a budget of RM20 million to benefit, so far, another 235,” he said.

He added that the creation of Unifor on May 26, 2017 was a clear testimony of the state government’s support, recognition and openness towards all other religions.

“Unifor is a platform where these other religions can seek funds to build their respective houses of worship or for upgrading or repair of existing buildings

“In addition, it is a conduit where Muslims and those of other religions can come together to discuss and foster better understanding of each other’s faith as well as to forge tolerance, unity and harmony,” he pointed out.

Uggah said it is an undeniable fact that both the state and federal governments are neither oppressive nor suppressive towards religious freedom.

“We can see and testify to the freedom for Christians to gather for worship, celebrate and live our lives as followers of Jesus Christ.

“Tonight’s Christmas parade is an excellent example. It is not just for Christians alone, but for all members of our society to participate, or enjoy the colourful spectacle and songs of joys,” he said.

Also present at the function were deputy State Legislative Assembly Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala; Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin; Miri MP Dr Michael Teo; Piasau assemblyman Dato Sebastian Ting; Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon; Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau; Miri mayor Adam Yii; Miri Resident Sherrina Hussaini; Unifor director Datu Dr Ngenang Janggu; Bishop of the Catholic Church Right Reverend Richard Ng and the organising chairman of Miri City Christmas Parade 2018, Rev Nicholas Tan Chung Kiat.

This year’s parade was hosted by the Methodist Church and the theme for the celebration was ‘Heaven’s Gift of Love’.

More than 40,000 parishioners from 15 churches of various Christian denominations participated in the parade.

At the function, Dr Sim announced an allocation of RM140,000 for the organising committee of Miri City Christmas Parade for next year’s event.

The amount was pledged by Uggah (RM50,000), Dr Sim (RM10,000), Gerawat (RM20,000), Lee (RM20,000), Sebastian (RM10,000), Dr Teo (RM10,000), Dr Ting (RM10,000) and Dennis (RM10,000).

The event also raised a total of RM18,000 for its ‘Give Of Love’ fund which will be channelled to three non-profit organisations – Kenosis Home, RC Hospital Ministry and ACS Prison Ministry.