Anwar may announce new Sabah PKR chief tonight

KOTA KINABALU: The question of whether or not Sabah PKR will have a new chief may be answered after the PKR political bureau meeting tonight.

Party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told reporters here on Sunday that he may be announcing the names of PKR state chiefs after the meeting.

There is strong speculation that there will be change in leadership as Anwar did not deny the possibility when asked about it by reporters after meeting with Sabah PKR leaders here on Sunday.

This followed allegations that the majority of newly-elected Sabah PKR leaders want Tawau PKR Chief Datuk Kong Hong Ming to replace current state chief Datuk Christina Liew.

Three names shortlisted during the meeting were Christina, Putatan division chief cum MP Awang Husaini Sahari and Kong. It was said Kong received the most votes, but Anwar has the prerogative to decide after consulting with all 25 Sabah PKR state divisional leaders.

Both Christina and Kong have made statements that they have the majority backing, however, there is a possibility that Anwar will choose Husaini as a solution to patch the rivalry between the two Sabah PKR groups which were supporting Rafizi Ramli and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali during the recent party election.