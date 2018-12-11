Bill to enable political activities on campus tabled for second reading

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The University and University Colleges (Amendment) Bill 2018 aimed at abolishing provisions preventing university students from engaging in political party activities within the campus was tabled for second reading at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik who tabled the Bill said the Act had previously been amended six times, the latest being in 2012, involving Section 15, which allowed students to engage in political activities outside the campus.

Maszlee said the ministry had also held several information-gathering sessions with stakeholders to look into perceptions regarding the abolition or further amendments to the Act, and had set up a technical committee to oversee the matter by 2020.

“Among the major issues raised were the freedom of students to engage in political activities on campus and the handling of disciplinary cases, academic freedom in conducting research and learning activities, the lack of academic expertise in expressing opinions and voices in addition to the governance of the university, especially in terms of the appointment of top management.

“Findings from the information-gathering sessions also urged the ministry to speed up amendments related to students, especially in abolishing Section 15 (2) (c) of the Act which prevents university students from getting involved in political activities on campus,” he said adding that the amendment would give more space and freedom to students to voice out their concerns. — Bernama