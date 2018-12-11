Sarawak 

Bintulu-Tatau road totally cut off

The Bintulu-Tatau road has been totally cut off.

BINTULU: The KM49 WPC 9 of the Pan Borneo Highway project to Bintulu approximately 15 miles from Tatau town has been totally cut off and is not safe for motorists.

State Disaster Management Committee in a statement said temporary diversion will be constructed immediately by the Pan Borneo Highway contractor on the southbound and they are identifying an alternative route bypassing the area.

It is understood that the contractor is trying to do a temporary diversion – single lane for small vehicles to pass through

Road users are advised to use the alternative Kuala Balingian/Kuala Tatau/Jepak road.

 

