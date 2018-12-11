Crowd size at rally subjective, says IGP

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Statistics on the crowd size at the anti-International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) rally last Saturday, with some estimating at nearly one million, is subjective, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Muhammad Fuzi Harun.

He said it depended on the perception of the respective quarters.

“Some say it was more than that. Some say 100,000 and there are some who said 200,000 and even more.

“The official figure from the police is between 55,000 and 60,000 participants,” he told a media conference after opening a programme involving trainees at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol), in the Central Market here yesterday.

Also present were Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department head Datuk Seri Rosli Ab Rahman and Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun. — Bernama