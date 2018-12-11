CRRC Electric City Bus launched, to begin operating next year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The state’s first CRRC Electric City Bus was officially launched today and is expected to begin operations early next year.

The pilot electric bus service route will run from Satok to iCom Square, covering a distance of more than 14km.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, who represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the launch.

Masing said at there would be a three-month long free trial period once the bus service starts operating.

With a capacity of 53 passengers, the bus can travel about 300 kilometres when fully charged.

“For the prototype electric bus service what will operate in Kuching, only one bus is available as it is a pilot project.

“Eventually, we will have over 100 buses that will being to operate in stages and to also have its services extended to cities like Sibu and Miri,” Masing, who is Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation told a press conference after the launch.

Masing said each bus would cost between RM1.2 and RM1.4 million.

Masing also told reporters that the federal government has offered the state diesel buses, but was rejected by the chief minister.

“Initially, the federal government offered us diesel buses, but it was rejected by the chief minister as he knows the impact these buses have on the environment,” Masing said.

For the pilot project here, the charging station would be located at Jalan Depo, according to Masing.