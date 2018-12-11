Disney’s ‘Ralph’ keeps wrecking it at box office

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” has topped the North American box office for the third week in a row, taking in an estimated $16.3 million over the weekend, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said Monday.

The animated film, a sequel to 2012’s “Wreck It Ralph,” has sold $141 million in domestic tickets since it opened and has helped Disney make box office history again this year with more than $7 billion in global box office earnings for 2018.

Coming in second over the weekend was “The Grinch,” which sold $15 million in tickets. Benedict Cumberbatch voices the grouchy Seuss-inspired title character in that film.

In third spot was MGM’s boxing drama “Creed II,” at $10 million. This latest in the long-running “Rocky” series stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed as he — coached by the aging Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) — takes on the son of the boxer who killed his father.

Fourth place went to “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” from Warner Bros., with a take of $7 million. The Harry Potter prequel stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Johnny Depp.

And in fifth was Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” at $6.1 million. Rami Malek has drawn rave reviews for his portrayal of rock group Queen’s talented singer Freddie Mercury.

The coming weeks will see the release of some expected blockbusters, including “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Mule,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Aquaman,” which scored a huge $93.6 million over the weekend in China. – AFP

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:

“Instant Family” ($5.8 million)

“Green Book” ($3.9 million)

“Robin Hood” ($3.5 million)

“The Possession of Hannah Grace” ($3.2 million)

“Widows” ($3.15 million)