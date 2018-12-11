Four Umno Sabah MPs expected to resign from the party today.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Four Umno Sabah MPs are expected to resign from the party today.

However, no confirmation from the four representatives namely Kudat MP Abd Rahim Bakri, Beaufort MP Azizah Mohd Dun, Libaran MP Zakaria Mohd Edris and Beluran MP Ronald Kiandee was obtained as of 10.30am.

The party’s secretary Datuk Masidi Manjun when contacted said “as of now it’s only a speculation.

“In any case dissolution of any party chapter cannot be made by a party leader on his own,” he said.

Umno Sabah is expected to hold a meeting today.