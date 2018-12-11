Govt postpones tabling of White Paper on Felda

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Economic Affairs had postponed yesterday’s tabling of the White Paper on Felda to the next session of the Dewan Rakyat, said Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said the Cabinet decided to postpone the tabling to the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 14th Parliament in 2019 to ensure the integrity of the White Paper.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) advised the ministry to reconsider the proposal to table the White Paper yesterday, he said in a statement.

“The AGC feels that some legal issues need to be resolved before the White Paper can be tabled in Parliament. The ministry weighed the AGC’s suggestion and decided to obtain the view of the Cabinet,” he said.

Mohamed Azmin said his ministry had worked closely with Felda in preparing the White Paper, which captured an in-depth account of the crisis that the Federal Land Development Authority had undergone.

A clear picture can help the ministry and the Felda new management in drawing up a sustainable recovery plan and direction, he said.

He said the ministry is committed to presenting a comprehensive and credible White Paper and had worked hard to prepare it for tabling in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday. — Bernama