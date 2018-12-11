I do not have any intention to leave Umno, says Bung Moktar

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Umno Sabah deputy chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is staying put in the party for the time being.

The Kinabatangan Umno chief, when contacted also said that he would continue to contribute to the party.

“I do not have any intention to leave Umno and I feel that it is better for me to continue to contribute to the best of my ability,” he said when asked to comment on rife speculations that four Umno Sabah Members of Parliament would be quitting the party today.

Those rumoured to leave Umno were Datuk Abdul Rahman Bakri (Kudat), Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Beaufort), Datuk Zakaria Edris (Libaran) and Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (Beluran).

Their resignation from Umno means that the party would only be left with one parliamentary seat in Sabah as its Sipitang MP Yamani Musa has yet to be sworn in.

Bung Moktar also said that should the speculations be true, he will respect the wishes of his colleagues.

He claims to have recently spoken to Ronald about the matter and the latter stated his intention to remain with Umno.

“There is no doubt that Umno Sabah’s strength will be affected if the speculations come true but all party members will do the best they can,” he said.

Meanwhile Ronald when met today declined to comment on the speculation.

Umno Sabah Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun has informed the media that the state Liaison Chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor will be calling for a press conference on Wednesday.

“All questions as to and political riddles will be answered,” he said.