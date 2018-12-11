Lee: Upgrading of Marudi – Mulu road at design stage

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Upgrading of the 57km road from Marudi to Gunung Mulu National Park, a world heritage site, via Long Terawan in Tutoh-Apoh area is currently at the design stage.

This was disclosed by Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who said upgrading of the road from Marudi town to Mulu via Long Terawan had been approved as it is vital to further enhance the tourism industry in the state’s northern region.

“The road upgrading project from Marudi to Mulu via Long Terawan has been approved and currently is under design works.

“This project would be conducted in phases beginning with the first phase covering eight kilometres. Tender has been called for the first phase and it will be closed on December 19 this year,” he told the media after chairing Miri Division Tourism Task Force meeting at Miri Resident’s Office yesterday.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, also gave an update on the progress of the three tourism infrastructure projects in the city – Wireless Walk, Tusan Beach and Bakam Point.

He admitted that there were some delays on the Wireless Walk project at North Yu Seng Road as the contractor encountered problem with the underground utility in the area.

However, he assured that the project would be fully completed either by end of January or February next year.

For Bakam Point in Lambir constituency, he said the project was currently 54 per cent completed.

On the Tusan beach project, he said a sum of RM5 million had been allocated to upgrade the area with proper facilities as well as to install necessary safety features at the beach which is located in a hilly area.

“The Tusan beach is under Subis District Council and the tender for upgrading works has been closed on Dec 6. This project shall start soon once the contract is awarded to the successful contractor.”

Lee is looking forward to the completion of the three infrastructure projects as they will enhance tourism attraction in Miri.

Thus, he is calling for support from all the tourism stakeholders in order to make Visit Sarawak Year 2019 a truly successful tourism year for the state.

At the same time, he strongly emphasised the importance of keeping the beach areas in Miri as well as Sibuti clean.

He said it is very frustrating to see rubbish, particularly plastic waste, washed up on the Miri beaches as it marred the image of Miri as a clean Resort City.

On this concern, he called on both Miri City Council (MCC) as well as Subis District Council to continue their beach cleaning activities on a regular basis which involved community participation.

At the same time, he applauded the effort initiated by MCC in setting up a beach management committee for Luak Esplanade and suggested that other councils emulate such good effort.

He also said this approach should be extended to river cleaning.

Also present were Miri Deputy Resident Nyurak Keti, Miri district officer Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and Sarawak Tourism Board event director Angelina Bateman.