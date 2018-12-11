Majority of teachers requesting transfer come from Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Teachers from Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan make up the majority requesting a transfer from schools in East Malaysia back to Peninsular Malaysia, Education Minister, Dr Maszlee Malik, informed Parliament today.

Breaking down the numbers for Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) who requested the information via a supplementary question, he said 386 primary school teachers serving in Sarawak have asked to be moved to Kedah, 298 to Terengganu, 252 to Kelantan and 107 to Johor. The request to move from Sabah to Kelantan is 201, Kedah 156, Terengganu 108 and Perak 101.

The number of secondary school teachers applying to leave Sarawak for Kelantan are 197, Terengganu 152, Perak 149 and Kedah 123. While from Sabah to Kelantan it is 223, Terengganu 116, Selangor 91 and Kedah 86.

Maszlee said the ministry’s policy is for 90 per cent of teachers in Sabah and Sarawak to be from East Malaysia, while 10 per cent will come from Peninsular Malaysia.

He added that in order to increase the number of teachers from East Malaysia serving in their place of origin, recruitment of trained locals is given priority.

“Interim teachers serving in remote areas, even if they come from Sabah and Sarawak, are entitled to special allowances,” Maszlee said by way of explaining the government’s financial incentives to add to the teachers here. – Bernama