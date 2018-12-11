Nation 

Najib, Arul Kanda to face charges tomorrow over 1MDB audit report

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (left) and Arul Kanda Kandasamy

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will file charges tomorrow against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and former 1Malaysia Development Berhad president and CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy on the alleged alterations to the 1MDB final audit report, the MACC  said today.

“The charges will be read out in separate Sessions Courts at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex at 8 am on Dec 12,” it said in a statement.

The MACC said it has received the green light from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to press charges against Najib and Arul Kanda tomorrow. – Bernama

– More to come –

