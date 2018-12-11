 No deadline for MPs to declare assets – PM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has not set a deadline for MPs to declare their assets, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“For now, we are not giving a deadline. But I hope they do so as soon as possible,” he told a press conference after closing the seminar Anti-Corruption Champions Sharing Session with winners of the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Award 2018 here yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Qatar Attorney-General Dr Ali Fetais Al Marri, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Mohd Shukri Abdull and Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) Director-General Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed.

Dr Mahathir was asked about 13 MPs who have yet to declare their assets to the MACC as listed in its https://mydeclaration.sprm.gov.my website as at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, when asked on his opinion regarding corruption in the Middle East, Dr Mahathir said personally he felt that some of these Muslims countries did not follow the teachings of Islam as a standard practice and guide.

“If they follow, so less corruption. It’s a sin if you commit corruption. You pray, you fast, but on this issue you take a very light view, as if it’s right, you can take bribes, nothing happens,” he said.

Dr Mahathir pointed out that, generally on corruption issues, what was most important was the culture and the values of the people when they encounter any bribery.

He explained that some countries were corruption-free and some riddled with corruption because of the character of their people, who accepted corruption as a normal thing.

“(In) some countries (it) is very normal for you to pay something in order for something to be done. It becomes institutionalised. What we want to do is to teach our people that corruption is a crime against a nation and against everybody.

“So, once they understand what they’re committing is a crime and must be punished under the law, I think they can reduce corruption,” he added.

Dr Mahathir also believed that it was difficult to reduce corruption in a country when the top people or leadership indulged in corruption. — Bernama