Opposition members stage walkout at Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The majority of opposition members of Parliament staged a walkout at Dewan Rakyat yesterday after two of its members were expelled from the house for continuously disrupting proceedings.

The two expelled members were Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) and Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (BN-Pasir Salak) who refused to budge from their demand for an apology from RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) to Datuk C Sivarraajh (BN-Camerons Highlands) after Sivarrajh was ordered out of the house last Wednesday.

The commotion began as soon as the meeting resumed after the break when Bung Moktar stood up as the debate on the Finance Bill 2018 was going on, and accused Rayer of making false allegations against Sivarraajh last Wednesday which questioned his status as MP and called on Rayer to apologise.

“Point of order, according to Standing Order 36 (6) a member of the Parliament shall not impute improper motives to any other member.

“Recently the member for Jelutong had made allegations against Cameron Highlands with various slanders which caused the Speaker to be influenced and suspend Cameron Highlands from the house for two days, loss of two days.

“I therefore call on Jelutong to apologise to the house and Cameron Highlands,” he said and Rayer replied he would not apologise.

In response to the request, Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said the matter had been resolved after Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof issued a ruling this morning that Sivarraajh remained an MP and could join Dewan Rakyat proceedings as usual.

The issue became heated when Sivarraajh stood up to thank the Speaker for realising his mistake and had graciously resurrected his status.

Sivarraajh’s comments were vehemently opposed by most government MPs who wanted Sivarraajh to apologise for making such wild accusations.

Refusing to adhere to Mohd Rashid’s order that the debate be resumed, Tajuddin stood up to seek Rayer’s apology first.

“This is a question of dignity, it is no small matter, we have to settle it, until we settle it we cannot proceed with the debate … Speaker please do not be angry with us, we are also angry, do not mess with us, this is an issue of principle, we are seeking justice,” he said.

The commotion went on for about 20 minutes, despite Mohd Rashid repeating that a ruling had been issued and the decision of the Speaker was final, but the MPs continued to the disrupt before he finally asked the ushers to escort Bung Moktar and Tajuddin out of the Dewan.

His order, however, received further protest by opposition MPs who said he was unfair and they joined the two to walk out.

After the debate resumed, Mohd Rashid announced that Bung Moktar and Tajuddin were suspended for one day.

Former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (BN-Rembau) was, however, seen staying put in his seat and attended the winding-up session by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. — Bernama