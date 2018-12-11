PDP seeking to reclaim three state seats which rightfully belong to the party

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) is seeking to reclaim the three state seats which rightfully belong to the party.

Its secretary-general Datuk Nelson Balang Rining said the seats are Pakan, Bekenu and Batu Danau, which have been absorbed into Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

“We want Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to give the seats back to us. This was one of the issues discussed during our supreme council meeting in Bintulu last Sunday,” he told a press conference at the party’s headquarters here today.

Pakan, Bekenu and Batu Danau were absorbed by PBB when its elected representatives, who had then contested as Barisan Nasional (BN) direct candidates in the 11th State Election in 2016, decided to join the party after winning in their respective constituencies.

Pakan is held by Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom while Bekenu and Batu Danau’s elected representatives are Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus and Paulus Palu Gumbang respectively.

PDP currently holds three seats namely Tasik Biru, Meluan and Marudi after it lost in Krian and Ba Kelalan in the last state election.

On another matter, Nelson also clarified several conflicting and erroneous reports published in two local newspapers which reported on the outcome of the party’s supreme council meeting on Sunday.

“The headlines of a Chinese newspaper stated that the senior positions in PDP are not open for contest while a Bahasa Malaysia newspaper also made certain statements regarding several posts in the part which are misleading.

“As the secretary general, I wish to dismiss any misconception that party members or members of the public might have of PDP president’s alleged statement on Sunday,” he said.

He explained that Dato Sri Tiong King Sing still retains his post as the party president uncontested in view that at the closing of the nomination, only his name was received.

“It was also unanimously agreed during the supreme council meeting that there will be no contests for the senior positions in the party namely president, deputy president, two posts of senior vice president and three posts of vice president.

“Only one name was nominated for the president’s post namely Dato Sri Tiong King Sing. The ordinary supreme council posts will be open for contests.

“This was a collective and unanimous decision of the Supreme Council, not just that of Dato Sri President,” he stressed.