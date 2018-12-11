Socso presents funeral benefit to father of CityONE Megamall blast victim

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) handed over a funeral benefit payment cheque to the family of the late Tchee Kiam Jong who died during the recent CityONE Megamall explosion incident.

Its state director Phillip Sangkan presented the RM2,000 cheque to the deceased’s father Tchee Foh Hin during a visit to his house at Kampung Stutong Baru here yesterday.

“The late Kiam Jong and four workers from Eco East Enterprise were carrying out plumbing works at NeNe Chicken food outlet when the explosion occurred.

“Kim Jong lost his life while the other Eco East Enterprise workers suffered serious injuries and are now receiving treatment at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH),” he said when met after handing over the cheque to Foh Hin.

During the incident, believed to be caused by a gas leak at NeNe Chicken, Kiam Jong, 24, and O Kui Lim, 49, from Kuching and Chin Hsien Long, 29, from Penang, were killed by fallen debris while 41 others were injured by the blast.

Phillip said Foh Hin is the first to receive compensation from Socso for the explosion, thanks to the swift cooperation of Eco East Enterprise.

“Three days after the incident on Dec 4, we were able to gather information about Kiam Jong and the funeral benefit cheque was released on December 6.

“That is why we are able to come here today to present Foh Hin with the cheque.”

He noted that Foh Hin will also be eligible to receive Survivor’s Pension (Pencen Penakat) following his youngest son’s demise.

“The victim was still single when he died and his mother had passed away four years ago.

“That is why Foh Hin is eligible to receive the Survivor’s Pension which will be paid on a monthly basis for life,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Foh Hin expressed his gratitude to Socso for their prompt service in discharging the payment of benefits for registered workers.

He also thanked those who had taken the time to visit him since the tragedy.

“I am deeply touched by the concern shown by visitors of various races and religions who came to offer their sympathies over the loss of my son.”