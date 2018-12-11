Sri Pritchard welcomes newly appointed visiting board members

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KINARUT: The Sri Pritchard Kinarut Senior Home today welcomed the newly appointed members of the home’s visiting board.

The team of nine members were led by the board’s chairperson, Datin Rahimah Ahmad Quadra said that they were recently appointed as members of the board.

“The government has appointed us…this is our first formal function at the home,” she explained to members of the media who were in attendance.

She added that as the visiting board, their function is to ensure the welfare of the staffs and residents at the home were looked after.

At the event, they also celebrated birthday of Madam Kabun Kansiew who will be 100 years old on Dec 17.

Kabun hails from Kg Menawo, Keningau, and was admitted to the home in 2006 when she was 88 years old.

She doesn’t have any children and is a widow.

Prior to coming to the home, Kabun stayed with her neighbor but was referred to the home when the house they were staying at were no longer fit for occupation.

Promenade Hotel sponsored a cake which was cut and shared with members of the home as well as visiting guests.

Also present were Promenade Hotel staffs’ Jessica Chong and Chef Michael.