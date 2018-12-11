Supplier for Huawei states that it will penalize staff for buying Apple iPhones

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A latest report from the South China Morning Post has stated that a vendor for smartphone giant Huawei has warned its staff that it will penalize them for using Apple devices.

LCD manufacturer Menpad has said it would fine its employees for using an Apple iPhone in the next three years, for a sum that is equal to the device’s market price.

According to the report, a statement on Menpad’s website has also said the company would reward emloyees for buying Huawei phones with a 15% subsidy, while ceasing the purchase of any American made office equipment.

Employees who also manage to sell its products in the US will also have their sales commission doubled, it said.

This comes after Huawei’s recent headlines in the news over the arrest of its chief financial officer in Canada.

Huawei has issued a public letter to its suppliers all over the globe, criticising the US for “pressuring a company by all means” and calling for “continued support” .