 Upko deputy president, PAS Muslimat chief sworn in as senators

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) deputy president Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin and PAS Muslimat (Women) chief Nuridah Mohd Salleh yesterday took their oath of office as senators.

They were sworn in before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran for a three-year term.

Mojuntin, when met after the ceremony, said he would play his role as a member of the senate to contribute for the development of the country, especially in Sabah.

He said his focus would be on issues pertaining to the Malaysia Agreement 1963, illegal immigrants and economy.

Meanwhile, Nuridah thanked the Terengganu government for giving her the trust to be in the senate and said her focus would be on women issues. — Bernama