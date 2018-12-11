We’ll uncover identity of the two seats PDP is lobbying for, says Masing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing says the party will find out exactly which two seats the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) is lobbying for.

“We (PRS) will find out which seats they are lobbying for, and why,” Masing told a press conference today, after launching the state’s first CRRC electric city bus at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), representing Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He was asked to comment on PDP’s meeting in Bintulu on Sunday, where party president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the party was lobbying for two additional seats, but declined to reveal exactly which ones.

Tiong said the two new seats would be pursued at the party’s triennial delegates assembly (TGA) next year.

The deputy chief minister also questioned why PDP wanted the two additional seats.

“Why are they eyeing them, what are the reasons behind it, and do those seats belong to them and were they there before?” Masing, who is Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation, queried.

The PDP meeting on Sunday also saw the party staking claim on the three traditional seats of Ba’ Kelalan, Bekenu and Batu Danau, which were contested under a Barisan Nasional direct candidate.

PDP currently holds three seats – Tasik Biru, Meluan and Marudi.