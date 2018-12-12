1Malaysia Clinic at Kota Padawan reopens after settling outstanding rental fees

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The 1Malaysia Clinic at Kota Padawan has reopened its doors to the public today after settling 12-months’ worth of rental fees.

The clinic was reported closed since Dec 1, after the deadline to settle rental fees amounting to more than RM30,000 was not met on Nov 30.

When contacted, the premises’ landlord Chang May Chieng confirmed that the clinic has reopened and the rental fees for this year have been settled.

“They have paid the rent up until December. I would like to thank those who have helped to follow up on this issue to ensure that this issue could be settled amicably,” she told Borneo Post Online today.

Chang had previously told reporters that she was informed by the officers from the Health Department that the rental fees could not be processed as they were still waiting for a letter from the Land and Survey Department on whether it has agreed that the premises be used for the clinic.

According to her, the various departments had sorted out the matter amongst themselves and the payment was made, and she hoped that the issue would not arise again.

The clinic started renting the premises in December 2010. Previously, Chang said that there was also a lapse in the rental payment in the past, but it was eventually paid.

There are 293 1Malaysia Clinics throughout the country set up under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

In Kuching, 1Malaysia Clinics are found at UTC Kuching, Bintawa, Matang Jaya, Malihah, Pantai Damai, Samarindah, Tabuan and Kota Padawan.