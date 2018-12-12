AirAsia bags two awards at The Edge Billion Ringgit Club 2018

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia received two prestigious awards at The Edge Billion Ringgit Club 2018 for its strong profit growth over the past three years.

In a statement, the budget airline said the awards were for Highest Growth in Profit After Tax Over Three Years for Big Cap Companies of RM10 Billion to RM40 Billion Market Capitalisation and for the Highest Growth in Profit After Tax Over Three Years for Consumer Products and Services.

AirAsia Group Executive Chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said these accolades reflected AirAsia’s commitment to building a strong, profitable business and delivering the very best value to shareholders.

“We will continue our journey in excellence as we transform into a travel technology company that will see AirAsia expand beyond flights into a full travel and lifestyle offering, with a digital backbone that will allow us to create a mobile, seamless, more customised experience,” he added.

The Edge Billion Ringgit Club, organised by The Edge Media Group, was started in 2010 to recognise Malaysia’s top performing listed companies with a market capitalisation of above RM1 billion. – Bernama