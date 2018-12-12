Amanah in midst of drafting strategy to promote party

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) is currently in the process of drafting a robust strategy in efforts to promote the party which has entered its third year.

Its assistant secretary-general Mohd Faizul Mohd Salleh said the promotional activities were not only aimed at increasing the number of party members but also to give exposure to new members to the party’s background since its formation in September 2015.

“The promotional teams will go down to each state to promote the party until the party’s national convention from Dec 14 to 16, and to continue the promotional activities once the convention is concluded,” he told Bernama recently.

Mohd Faizul said Amanah’s membership now stood at 100,000 people with 40 per cent of them those aged 40 and below.

“I hope we can attract more young people to join Amanah to further strengthen the party’s position,” he said.

He said an induction course would also be organised for new members to give them exposure to, among others, party’s objectives as well as methods used to approach the community in line with the current trends.

“The induction course also aims at uniting the existing and new members as well as to ensure the journey of the party’s struggle is always on the right track,” he said.

The Amanah National Convention 2018 will be held in Ipoh, Perak and is expected to be attended by 1,000 delegates from 156 registered divisions.

This convention is first to be held after Amanah joined the Pakatan Harapan coalition in forming the new government following the 14th general election on May 9. — Bernama