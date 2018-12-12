Nation News 

Arul Kanda charged, claims trial for allegedly altering 1MDB audit report

Arul Kanda (right) has been charged with allegedly altering the 1MDB final audit report. Bernama Photo

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)  president and CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy are expected to face one count each over the alleged alterations to the 1MDB final audit report.

Reports indicate that Arul has claimed trial to a criminal charge regarding tampering of the 1MDB audit report.

Rozina Ayob allowed bail at RM500,000 to be paid in two installments.

According to the court’s cause list, Najib’s case will be charged before Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi , while Arul Kanda’s case will bet before Judge Rozina Ayob.

Sources told Bernama that Najib, 65, will be charged for using his position  for gratification and had ordered the final audit report to be altered to  evade any possible civil or criminal action against him, while Arul Kanda, 42, will be charged with abetting Najib.

The offences were alleged to have been committed in Feb 2016, in Putrajaya.

On July 4, Najib was charged in the  Sessions Court here with three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and one count of abuse of power in connection with SRC International Sdn Bhd funds totalling  RM42 million, while on August 8, he pleaded not guilty to three counts of money laundering of the same money.

On Sept 20, Najib was brought again to the Sessions Court  and was charged with  21 counts of  money laundering involving RM2.282 billion of 1MDB funds and on Oct 25, he and former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah claimed trial  in the Sessions Court to six CBT charges involving  RM6,636,065,000 of funds belonging to the Malaysian government. – Bernama

